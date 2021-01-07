God of War Ragnarok will launch on PS4 and PS5 claims former series director

Original God of War director David Jaffe is "sure" the upcoming God of War Ragnarok will be a cross-gen release for both the PS4 and PS5.

In the clip below from Jaffe's official Twitch channel, the former director comments on the next God of War game when asked about its release by a fan. "I'm sure the next God of War will be on PS4, PS5. Of course, it will be," says Jaffe. Now, this is little more than an educated guess from the former God of War director, since Jaffe hasn't actually worked on the franchise in any capacity since God of War 2 launched in 2007.

Seems like #GodOfWarRagnarok will be cross-gen title after all!“I’m sure the next #GodofWar will be #PS4,#PS5. Of course it will” david jaffe says.W or L?🤔 pic.twitter.com/UJSsLRIWCuJanuary 6, 2021

Of course, it's easy to see why Jaffe would be certain that God of War Ragnarok will be a cross-gen launch for both the PS4 and PS5. Sony is launching exclusive games on both consoles for the upcoming year, the most prolific of which is Horizon: Forbidden West, so it's entirely possible that God of War Ragnarok could follow a similar pattern.

In fact, Sony officials have alluded to cross-gen launches for first-party games for at least the first few years of the PS5's lifecycle. In an interview late in 2020 with AV Watch, Sony Interactive Entertainment head of platform programming, Hideaki Nishino, said that "for the time being, development for the PS4 is also necessary" due to its huge install base.

Currently, there's been no comment from Sony or Sony Santa Monica on God of War Ragnarok's platforms. In fact, we know precious little about the game since it was first revealed with a very short teaser trailer last year in 2020, aside from the fact that Kratos and Atreus will be returning for another adventure together. The subtitle of Ragnarok would seem to point to a continuation of the Norse saga started in the 2018 reboot, but right now that's merely speculation.

