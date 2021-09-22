God of War Ragnarok kits out Kratos with various shields with different abilities

God of War Ragnarok will let Kratos equip different shields with varying abilities.

Speaking to YouTube user Jon Ford in a recent interview, God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams revealed that there'll be a fair few shields for Kratos to find and unlock in the sequel. "I don’t want to go too deep on it, but yes, there are different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities," said Williams.

"The reason we’re doing this is we really want to open up expressive choice to the way that you build your Kratos, like the equipment and loadout and things like that," the director continued. Whereas Kratos only had the one shield to utilize in the God of War reboot in 2018, Ragnarok will offer a lot more variety in the shield department.

God of War Ragnarok was finally unveiled in full earlier this month, at the PlayStation showcase. In the first proper trailer for the sequel, we saw Kratos and Atreus butting heads once again, with Freya returning as a fully-fledged antagonist, and a tease of the prolific Thor, whose character design was properly revealed after the showcase itself through concept art.

Ragnarok will also spell the end of the Norse saga for Kratos and Atreus. Former God of War director Cory Barlog revealed that Sony Santa Monica is wrapping up the overarching story of the current saga simply because development takes too long. Barlog stated that if every God of War game took five years to make (which is looking likely for Ragnarok), then a trilogy wouldn't be completed for 15 years. That, Barlog thinks, is a bit too long.

For a deeper dive into Sony Santa Monica's sequel, you can head over to our own God of War Ragnarok interview with both Williams and Barlog.