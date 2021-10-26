God Of War Ragnarok ascends to PLAY’s cover

It always feels good to have a PlayStation blockbuster on the cover after a big ol’ reveal, and none more so than our favourite father/son duo of Kratos and Atreus. This sequel will close out the Norse Saga, and leads an issue packed with info about PlayStation’s truly huge future. From a PS5 exclusive Star Wars remake to its expanding Marvel Universe, and a shift into high gear for Gran Turismo 7, the years ahead for PlayStation are going to be big.

Grab 3 issues for just £3 with PLAY Magazine’s Autumn Sale!

God Of War Ragnarok

(Image credit: Future)

After such a long, frosty tease, this first batch of information has included plenty to dig into. From the news that all realms will now be explorable as the Norse Saga wraps up (including new areas in previously visited ones), to details on the major characters that include some new faces. In some ways more of the same, gameplay tweaks tease improved combat, and sledding seems to join boating as a new travel tool. We dive into it all across ten glorious pages. Join us as we await Fimbulwinter’s conclusion.

Spider-Man 2 & Wolverine

(Image credit: Future)

Many of us would have been happy with just finding out more about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where Peter Parker and Miles Morales are teaming up to fight Venom. But that’s not all, as Insomniac announced an expansion to their PlayStation Marvel universe with Wolverine. It’s even further off than Spidey, but makes a bold statement for Sony’s future. Not only is PS5 going to be THE place for Marvel fans in the years to come, but superhero fans in general.

Genshin Impact

(Image credit: Future)

You’d have to be living under a rock to not have noticed how massive this free-to-play open world RPG has gotten. And even if you did, it’d be shattered by a sword wielding anime hero as they looked for treasure chests all across the environment. Our tips feature will help you get the most out of the game, plus our discussion with the developers covers their approach to designing their first crossover character in Horizon’s Aloy, building many features from the ground-up for PS5, and the game’s bright future.

Battlefield 2042

(Image credit: Future)

This year’s FPS face-off is nearly upon us as Battlefield 2042 and Call Of Duty: Vanguard get ready for release. We speak with DICE about crafting the weather mechanics for the 128-player (on PS5) large-scale shooter, and how they’ve crafted more reactive gameplay mechanics for dealing with the greater unpredictability. On the other side of the warzone, we report back from our Vanguard hands-on to spill the details on the latest arsenal of weapons, and whether the new modes make it worth hopping in this year.

Gran Turismo 7

(Image credit: Future)

We love racing games for showcasing new hardware. While the first numbered Gran Turismo in an age is spanning both PS5 and PS4, don’t think Polyphony Digital have skimped on making the most of the new hardware. This is quite possibly the best looking game we’ve seen on PlayStation 5 in raw terms, and even beyond pure visuals there’s plenty of impressive tech purring away beneath the hood. Simply put, this is looking like a must-buy for race-heads, and we spare no pages getting into why.

Berserk's gaming legacy

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, we give review verdicts on the likes of Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, Tales Of Arise, Lost Judgment, Death Stranding’s PS5 update, and more. RetroStation returns as always, where we revisit Metal Gear Solid 2, remember the horrors of P.T., and dig into the games inspired by the dark fantasy manga Berserk. A hugely influential series that came to an early end with the unfortunate passing of author Kentaro Miura, we take a look at what gaming owes the legendary creator and iconic series, from the likes of Final Fantasy, Dark Souls, and beyond.

(Image credit: Future)

For more unrivalled developer access to the hottest PS5, PS4, and PSVR games, why not subscribe to PLAY Magazine? You'll save on the cover price and have your copy delivered to your door (or device) each month, complete with exclusive subscriber covers. It’s a big saving for a tome that covers PlayStation past, present, and future every month, so consider helping us keep the train going.

You can subscribe to the print edition, digital version, or save even more with the print/digital bundle – whatever you choose, you can rest easy in the knowledge you're getting the full story before anyone else.