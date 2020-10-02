Georges Jeanty takes over Marvel's upcoming U.S. Agent series

Former Buffy: the Vampire Slayer artist George Jeanty is taking over art duties on the upcoming U.S. Agent limited series.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official U.S. Agent status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting government covert interests," reads Marvel's synopsis for U.S. Agent #1. "His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future."

Marvel has doubled down on this "new enemy," calling them "an enigmatic new threat" in the synopsis for U.S. Agent #2.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Scheduled to debut November, this five-issue series comes ahead of the character's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Jeanty comes to the U.S. Agent limited series after drawing the similarly-patriotic Weapon Plus: World War IV, and was the artist of the creator-owned series The American Way with John Ridley for DC (which is in development as a feature film).

Jeanty replaces Stefano Landini, who was the originally-announced artist of U.S. Agent. The publisher hasn't given a reason for his departure.

The U.S. Agent series is written by Christopher Priest, with the arc subtitled 'American Zealot.'

U.S. Agent #1 (of 5) goes on sale on November 4.

