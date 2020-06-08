Geoff Johns teaching two master classes at Kubert School

Geoff Johns has signed on to teach two 'Master Classes' at the Kubert School for its students. Johns recently wrapped up work as showrunner of DC Universe's Stargirl TV series, and is currently writing the DC Black Label series Three Jokers.

"We are so excited to have Geoff involved and working with our students. He is a true professional and someone we can all aspire to be like in this industry," Kubert School president/owner Anthony Marques said in the announcement. Marques worked with Johns previously at DC.

For Johns' second class, he will be bringing in his long-time artistic collaborator Jason Fabok, who worked with him on Justice League and is also drawing the upcoming Three Jokers.

"The lessons and wisdom that Geoff can impart upon our students is invaluable and we can't thank him enough for being a part of the school's long and storied history!"

Johns has a history with Kubert School's owner/president - he worked with Marques when the latter was an editor at DC.

In a way, Johns coming to the Kubert School is the writer coming full circle - early in his career he considered applying to the school to become a comic artist, but decided instead to pursue film-making and writing at Michigan State University. Johns went on to be an assistant to Superman director Richard Donner, and broke into comics through that - becoming one of DC's top writers in the process.

Johns' Master Classes are open to the current graduating class of students at the Kubert School, as well as those that received scholarships this year.