Genshin Impact update 2.2 reveal announced alongside surprise Primogem and glider gift

Genshin Impact update 2.2 will be revealed this Sunday, October 3, and developer MiHoYo's rolled out the red carpet with a surprise freebie.

Several Asia-based Genshin Impact players (or those with Asian server accounts) have shared screenshots of a new mail reward being sent to all players. Titled "Thank you to all our travelers," the gift is marked as the first of four bundles to come and includes 400 Primogems plus a new glider. European and American servers should receive this gift soon given the game's staggered server schedule.

The description for this initial gift can reasonably be read as a response to growing player unrest regarding Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary, which peaked with a recent storm of review bombs . "We sincerely thank you for your continuous support and love for Genshin Impact, and we would like to offer this thank-you gift to express our gratitude," the in-game mail reads.

MiHoYo's never mentioned this gift before, but it's possible it was long planned to coincide with the big concert and reveal stream, which will air at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BT on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel. As previously reported , the studio did briefly tease the possibility of more anniversary rewards to come, but players assumed the worst in the silence that followed.

That said, this glider was previously listed as part of an exclusive bundle which would be sold during the Genshin Impact 2021 Concert, so it's equally possible that plans were changed in the wake of the anniversary blowback. It's unclear what the remaining three parts of this freebie will include, but in any case, this has (at least moderately) appeased the game's red-hot community.