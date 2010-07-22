Gaming's hairiest girls

I’ve been working on a little project for the last few months. It all started off as a simple, idealistic vision: to compile the largest database of hairy video game girls known to mankind. Sadly, I could only find a few entries. So seeing as I couldn’t be assed looking for anymore, I consigned the feature to the history books. Until now.

And before you ask, it was a conscious choice to leave out furry female animal vixens. If you want that sort of sick filth,click on this highly amusing and just about safe for work feature.

So without further ado, here's a not even slightly comprehensive list of hairy game girls.