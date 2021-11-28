GameStop is blowing away the competition with these *incredible* Cyber Monday PS5 deals

The Cyber Monday PS5 deals have already begun, and those who have held firm in the hopes of amazing discounts after Black Friday can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to GameStop and its excellent PS5 game sale. Among the headliners is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart down to $49.94 from $69.99, Call of Duty: Vanguard hitting $53.99 already, and gore-tastic shooter Back 4 Blood plummeting to $24.99, a saving of $35.

These, simply put, are among the best Cyber Monday gaming deals we've seen so far. Both Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Call of Duty: Vanguard (the latter of which came out mere weeks ago) are down to new lows, and Back 4 Blood at under $25 is scarcely believable. Each represents the best way for you to fill out your PS5 library in preparation for the holidays, or work just as well as a gift to help a loved one to get their game on.

GameStop's Cyber Monday PS5 deals goes deep, too. If you're a sports fan, Madden 22 is now $34.99, while Ghost of Tsushima's Director's Cut will have you unleashing your inner samurai for just $49.99.

For more on these Cyber Monday PS5 deals, all you need to do is quickly scroll down below and see what takes your fancy. If you're eyeing up anything else, be sure to check out the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD and Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals currently available.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20.05 - One of the best titles in the PS5's first 12 months, Insomniac's dimension-hopping action platformer showcases exactly what next-gen can do. This is even lower than Amazon's price, too. Mr. Zurkon would approve.



Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) | $69.99 Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) | $69.99 $53.99 at GameStop

Save $16 - This one took us by surprise. Vanguard hasn't been out a month and it's dropped to a much more enticing price. Call of Duty + WW2 is usually a winning combination, and Vanguard is no exception.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $69.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $69.99 $26.99 at GameStop

Save $33- You'll be hooked on more than a feeling with Eidos Montreal's action-adventure game that sees Star-Lord and company travel the cosmos in the hope of a quick space buck. This has been cheaper on Amazon, but not by much than a dollar or two.



Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20- If you didn't play Ghost of Tsushima the first time round, this all-in-one package is the easiest (and cheapest) way to get your hands on Sucker Punch's open world quest of revenge in feudal Japan. And if you have? You can sample the delights of the gorgeous Iki Island as part of a chunky DLC expansion.



Demon's Souls | $69.99 Demon's Souls | $69.99 $39.82 at GameStop

Save $30- If you're like us, then you were probably waiting for this to hit sub-$40 at some point this Cyber Monday. You're in luck. This beautiful remake of From Software's genre-birthing cult classic is reason alone to own a PS5. Be warned, though. You will die. A lot.



Back 4 Blood | $59.99 Back 4 Blood | $59.99 $24.99 at GameStop

Save $35- This spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead has never been cheaper and is heaps of chaotic co-op fun. At this price, it's well worth picking up alongside a more 'traditional' name to round out your collection today. It might just surprise you.



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales| $49.99 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales| $49.99 $29.83 at GameStop

Save $20- This standalone slice of web-swinging greatness is one of Miles Morales' finest hours, and one of the PS5's too. It's not just a carbon copy of 2018's Spider-Man, either. Miles has his own skillset and own cast of characters to keep sweet as a corporate conspiracy threatens to ruin Christmas in the Big Apple.

Marvel's Avengers| $39.99 Marvel's Avengers| $39.99 $9.99 at GameStop

Save $30- Marvel's Avengers may have had a bumpy road to begin with, but $10 for its single-player campaign alone is worth the money. It's not only a great introduction to Ms. Marvel for newcomers, it's a solid action game that lets you control Earth's Mightiest Heroes. What's not to like?

Madden NFL 22| $69.99 Madden NFL 22| $69.99 $34.99 at GameStop

Save $35- EA's annual football franchise has reworked its Franchise Mode with a brand-new scouting update, while the next-gen exclusive Dynamic Gameday feature makes every game, from blowouts to shootouts, feel more energized than ever before. A perfect pickup as we approach playoff season.

More of today's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals

If you're looking for some snazzy new controllers then be sure to check out this selection of today's best DualSense deals.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

US

Want more offers? You can see some next-gen discounts via our guide to the most tempting Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals. If you need something for work or play (or both), then our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide has your back.