Game of Thrones season 8’s wildest theory yet suggests Melisandre was (somehow) in last week’s episode

Game of Thrones season 8 has seen plenty of reunions, tense new match-ups, and has even teased some goodbyes. But one piece on the chess board hasn’t been played yet. Melisandre, otherwise known as the Red Woman, left for Volantis, but promised midway through Game of Thrones season 7 that she would someday return. Well, according to one pretty spectacular theory, we’ve already seen her in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2.

Confused? Don’t worry, you won’t have to comb through every frame of last week’s episode to find the answer. Redditor jt-clark lays out the theory (H/T Inverse): “I think that Lady Melisandre is already in Winterfell. She used her ruby to glamour herself as this little girl with a burn scar [who was served soup by Davos]. She will prevent White Walkers from entering [the crypt].”

The scene in question, which saw Davos coming face to face with the badly-burned girl, was probably more about hammering home the loss of Shireen – her theme even plays during it – than anything else, but it’s a theory that’s still pretty plausible. Especially as we know that the Red Woman’s necklace makes her take on a form other than her actual, decrepit one.

After all, Melisandre is one loose end that hasn’t been tied up. She tells Varys in season 7 that “I have to die in this strange country. Just like you.”

It’s not quite Chekhov’s Gun, but Melisandre’s Prophecy is one that shouldn’t be ignored. She’s almost definitely going to turn up at some point in the final four episodes of Game of Thrones season 8 – but maybe she just couldn’t resist one more final twist before she has to meet the Lord of Light.