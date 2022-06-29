PS Plus's regular free games are already doubling up with PS Plus Extra

The first round of regular PlayStation Plus free games since the worldwide rollout of the Premium and Extra tiers has arrived, including Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is a bit of a curious inclusion, since it's already available as part of the game catalog you get with the new Extra and Premium tiers. This was also the case with the inclusion of God of War last month, so it seems Sony is setting a precedent for a bit of overlap between the different tiers of the service each month.

Man of Medan is only available as a PS4 game - albeit one that's backwards compatible on PS5 - but it's a solid-if-unremarkable addition to either tier of the service. Our own Leon Hurley gave it a 3.5/5 at launch calling it a "confident and well crafted horror experience with a genuinely clever two-player mode. But its unbalanced pacing has a little too much opening filler and an unsatisfying conclusion."

Of course, Crash Bandicoot 4 is the headliner here. The platformer revival offers native PS4 and PS5 apps, and Alex Avard awarded it a 4.5/5 in our review: "This is exactly the sequel I could imagine Naughty Dog wishing it had made 20 years ago, and one that can stand proudly alongside the best of the Bandicoot's back catalogue."

Arcadegeddon is also available natively on both PS4 and PS5, but it slipped under the radar of most critics at launch last year. This is a co-op shooter where you're off to save the last standing local arcade from an evil megacorporation.

These three games will be available to claim from July 5 through August 1.

If you're looking for PlayStation Plus deals, we've got a guide to help you find the best price.