Forza Motorsport 7 will be pulled from stores and Xbox Game Pass in September

Forza Motorsport 7 will leave the Microsoft store and Xbox Game Pass on September 15.

Developer Turn 10 announced the game's impending "End of Life status" in a recent blog post . However, while the game and additional content will not be available for purchase after September 15, community manager Jacob Norwood confirmed that anyone who owns the game will still be able to download and play it as they normally would. Multiplayer, online content, and DLC will also be fully playable. Relatedly, if you are looking to buy Forza Motorsport 7 before it disappears, you can get it for 75% off on the Microsoft store until September 15.

If you 'own' Forza Motorsport 7 through Xbox Game Pass, there is a small caveat to this process. Let's say you purchased DLC for the Game Pass version of the game. If so, you'll receive a "token" via the Xbox Message Center that will let you continue playing the game with whatever content you've purchased. These tokens will be distributed through August 2, and you'll have until September 15, 2023 to redeem them. Norwood advised Xbox Game Pass players who don't receive their token to reach out to Xbox support.

Originally released October 3, 2017, Forza Motorsport 7 quickly became a milestone for its arm of the Forza franchise. Our review called it "the best serious racer on current-gen," and it's hardly aged a day. In fact, it looks and runs even better nowadays when played through backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series X, and this makes the prospect of a fully new-gen Motorsport – which we know is in the works, though that's about all we know since Forza Horizon 5 , out November 9, is currently Turn 10's primary focus – mighty exciting.

It's not like Forza Motorsport 7 is totally vanishing from the face of the planet, but it will be harder to get a hold of in the future with digital options out of the picture. Console yourself with the knowledge that the series is still producing some really cool things. Just look at these frankly unbelievable Forza Horizon 5 screenshots and its overhauled car engine sound system .