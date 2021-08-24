Forza Horizon 5 limited edition Xbox Series X controller revealed

Forza Horizon 5 has its very own limited edition Xbox Series X controller.

Just below, you can check out the brand new Xbox Series X controller for Forza Horizon 5 in all its glory. The controller sure is eye-catching, and it's actually launching alongside Playground's game later this year on November 11, and pre-orders are open right now.

(Image credit: Xbox)

However, we were treated to some brand new Forza Horizon 5 gameplay as part of Xbox's showcase for Gamescom 2021. We saw cars bounding around the vast and lush landscape of Mexico, where we'll be journeying to as part of the game later this year, and there's also the smaller cover car reveal trailer for Playground's new game just below.

Forza Horizon 5 launches later this year on November 9 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Playground's new game continues to look absolutely astounding, and as usual with all Xbox first-party titles, it'll available through Xbox Game Pass on day one through all the aforementioned systems.

We already know the performance benchmarks for Forza Horizon 5 on new-gen systems. As revealed by Playground Games earlier this year, both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be able to sustain 60 frames per second for the racing game, and while the more powerful console will be able to hit a 4K resolution output, the latter will drop things down to 1080p for the same frame rate.

To see if your rig can handle the new game, head over to our Forza Horizon 5 PC specs guide for more.