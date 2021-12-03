How to find the Forza Horizon 5 Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt

If you complete the Forza Horizon 5 Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt, you’ll get yourself some points towards the free seasonal reward cars, and a bunch of rewards including 50,000 Credits. Opening (smashing) the hidden chest will also get you 5,000 XP, and a Wheelspin. To get this loot, you’ll need to complete a PR stunt challenge somewhere in Mexico to reveal the rough location of the hidden Treasure Chest. After you’ve scoured the area and discovered the chest, smash the chest open by driving into it to get those rewards. Here’s how to complete the Forza Horizon 5 Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt for the Series 1 Spring challenge.

Forza Horizon 5 best cars | Forza Horizon 5 car list | Forza Horizon 5 Drift Zones | Forza Horizon 5 Car Mastery | Forza Horizon 5 solar panels

How to start Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunts and find the Treasure Chest

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunts are weekly challenges that you can find under the Festival Playlist page when you pause the game. Not every season in a series has a weekly Treasure Hunt, so you won’t always have one to do. All the information about the current Treasure Hunt is available along the tab that corresponds to the current season. At the end of the hunt, you’ll find a Treasure Chest and will be generously rewarded for your efforts with XP, Credits, and a Wheelspin.

These Treasure Hunts are quite similar to Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds, although there are a few key differences. Like Barn Finds, you’ll be given a general area to search for these Treasure Hunts. However, unlike a Barn Find, you’ll need to complete a challenge to reveal this area instead of waiting for a rumor. Complete this challenge and you’ll have the Treasure Hunt location scribbled on your map with a large, red circle. Head to this location and search around for the Treasure Chest – it’s a large wooden, chest that has been painted in various colors and has ‘Horizon’ stencilled on both sides. Break the chest to get all your rewards.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To make these Treasure Hunts a little easier, here are a couple of Forza Horizon 5 tips to help you. Firstly, use the map filters to declutter the map and make it so only the essential icons are showing. The only icons you should have visible are Seasonal Collectibles, Landmarks, and whichever activity it is you need to do for the Treasure Hunt challenge – in this case, it's all the PR Stunt activity types. Secondly, you should use Drone Mode under the ‘Creative Hub’ tab of the pause menu to pilot a drone and scout the red Treasure Hunt area to find the Treasure Chest.

Forza Horizon 5 Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt location

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To find the Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt Treasure Chest in Forza Horizon 5, you first need to earn 10 stars from any PR Stunt activities while driving any Mustang car. There are eight of them to choose from, with one being a barn find. We don’t have any recommendations, but you’ll want one that’s at least quite fast since speed is important for a lot of the PR Stunts. Either one of the more modern Mustangs or a tuned up older one will serve you well. Here’s what you can use:

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback (Barn Find)

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2018 Ford #25 Mustang RTR

2018 Ford Mustang GT

2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5

2018 Ford #88 Mustang RTR

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As for earning the 10 stars, just use your Mustang in any PR Stunts you come across and try to perform as well as possible. It doesn’t matter if you do PR Stunts you’ve completed previously and achieved three stars for. There’s a cluster of stunts around the main Horizon Festival site which is a good place to start. This step should only take you a few minutes, and make sure you pay attention to any on-screen notifications telling you that you’ve reached the next step.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Pass)

Now you’ll have the Treasure Chest area circled on your map which will be northeast of the Cordillera very close to the main highway. The Treasure Chest can be found in the dried riverbed just north of the main highway. Drive into the chest to smash it and get your rewards.