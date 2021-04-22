Forza 8 playtests have begun for "a small group of participants"

Forza Motorsport 8 developer Turn 10 has sent out the first round of playtest invites to players.

In a tweet, the studio confirmed that invites had been sent out "to a small group of participants." Don't worry if you've not been included this time though, as the team has confirmed that "we'll be expanding that number as development progresses."

The first round of invites for the Forza Motorsport playtest have gone out to a small group of participants! We'll be expanding that number as development progresses, so stay tuned for your chance to join. pic.twitter.com/fXYwnyuXXoApril 21, 2021 See more

Speaking on Forza Monthly earlier this month , the game's creative director, Chris Esaki, told fans that "our development approach this time around is unlike anything we've done before, especially when it comes to developing the game with you, our players, and our community. So our new approach to development is really allowing us to get some of our details right, just to ensure that you, your friends, and the communities you are building and are a part of will really enjoy and thrive in this world of Forza Motorsport.

Back then, Esaki revealed that early playtests would be starting soon, and it seems as though he's been true to his word. If you're interested in checking out the game in its early stages, however, you'll need to be part of the Forza Panel, which you can apply to here .

There's been no official word on when Forza Motorsport 8 will release, but with public playtests just beginning to get underway, it's still possible that we'll see a release this year, but until we get an announcement from Turn 10, be aware that we could be waiting a while.

Gotta go fast? Here's our list of the best racing games.