Fortnite radio stations in cars play music from Drake, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga - but they've been temporarily disabled

Fortnite radio stations are playing music in the cars that are now available in-game for you to drive around in and wreak some havoc with, and players are discovering they come equipped with some serious bangers playing in-game.

When you pick a car in Fortnite there is a chance that Rain On Me starts playing on the radio! pic.twitter.com/rcUaz1D5MIAugust 5, 2020

Yup, your ears are hearing that right - it's Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's smash "Rain On Me," which is probably the best song available on the Fortnite cars radio stations in my humble and absolutely professional opinion. What makes the inclusion of this song even more fantastic is Lady Gaga's 2019 Tweet in which she asks the ultimate question: "what's fortnight?" Well Gaga, you're in it now.

As of publication the radio stations are temporarily disabled while Fortnite devs "investigate an issue," but expect them to be up again fairly soon.

We've temporarily turned off the radio on all platforms as we investigate an issue, but don't worry. We'll be back on the air again soon! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/DgAcaj2v73August 5, 2020

If you're not into bangers from the reigning queens of pop music, there's a bevy of rap and R&B hits for you to bop along to as you cruise to your inevitable death. Players are reporting songs from Drake, 21 Savage, Juice Wrld, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny. It's basically just a summer hits radio station for you to enjoy while you play. Considering a lot of people like to play music while they game, this is a brilliant inclusion that probably cost Epic quite a bit in music royalties.

Keep in mind that you can't drive around and listen to bops uninterrupted in Fortnite - the inclusion of gas stations implies you'll need to refill the tank in order to keep cruising. That and you'll probably get attacked while driving, so keep that head on a swivel and maybe don't blast the beats too loud.