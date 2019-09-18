Former BioWare lead writer David Gaider has a new studio and its first game will be shown soon

You may know David Gaider as the lead writer of Dragon Age: Origins and a major contributor to Dragon Age 2, not to mention various Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Neverwinter Nights, and Baldur's Gate entries. We now know him as the co-founder of a new Australian game studio called Summerfall Studios - which, according to its official Twitter, will unveil its first game later this month.

Summerfall is jointly led by managing director Liam Esler, who also worked as a writer on the likes of Baldur's Gate and Pillars of Eternity. As Esler explained on Twitter , the studio has been in the works for more than a year and has already recruited an executive producer, art director, and other employees. According to a tweet from Summerfall's official twitter account, its first game will be shown off sometime next week, ahead of the launch of its Kickstarter campaign on October 10.

We're super excited to announce Summerfall Studios, a new character and narrative-driven game development studio helmed by David Gaider and Liam Esler! Subscribe for a secret sneaky preview of our first game next week... going to Kickstarter next month!

There's no telling exactly what Summerfall has in store, but we can glean some details from the official website . The studio's Twitter bio describes it as a "character and narrative-driven game development studio," and its first game is said to be an "illustrated character-driven adventure" which will "crush your dreams and tear out your heart in the very best way." This tone and focus comes as no surprise given Gaider and Esler's backgrounds, and Summerfall's first game is mighty promising for the same reasons. With one of gaming's best-known fantasy writers behind it, a narrative-driven anything from Summerfall is sure to be worth a look.