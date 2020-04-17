Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: everything you need to beat this classic reimagined

Whether you're heading back to Midgar, or visiting for the first time, a Final Fantasy 7 remake guide will help you get the best out of this all new re-imagining of the classic RPG. It's obviously not the same game, so even if you think you know it, you might want some tips, pointers and various other things explained. We've gathered all our Final Fantasy 7 Remakes guides here for exactly that reason, covering all the things you need to know and the stuff you shouldn't miss out on.

Final Fantasy 7 tips

These Final Fantasy 7 Remake tips should be your basic starter for the game. It's a wide ranging selection of things to know from combat to upgrades, how to best approach side missions and other secrets and things you don't want to miss out on.

How long is Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

If you haven't actually started the game yet then you're probably wondering how long is Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Here we break down that all important 'how long to beat' number so you can get an idea of what's involved. Depending on whether you want to rush through or see it all , this should answer any questions you have.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake differences

If you played the original, or maybe just want to know, we've taken a look at the Final Fantasy 7 Remake differences between this and the original PS1 classic. What's new?What's stayed the same? If you're dying to find out we break it all down here and, obviously, there a huge spoiler warning here.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake ending

Obviously there's a huge spoiler warning attached to any Final Fantasy 7 Remake ending discussion but, if you want to know, or want some help picking apart the details, it's here. We'll say nothing more here to keep the secret but this is where we go over what happened and what it actually means.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Materia

A staple for the series, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Materia is no less important here but some of it's hidden away, meaning you could miss out on some useful summons and no one wants that. Here we focus on two Final Fantasy 7 Remake Materia in particular: the Chocobo and Moogle Materia you need for their respective summons.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake locked doors

As you play you'll discover some Final Fantasy 7 Remake locked doors that will probably instantly get your attention. Mainly because you can't open them until Chapter 14, and a side quest called Corneo's Secret Stash. If you want to know more then read this to get them open.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads or tails

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads or tails decision you encounter might not seem like a big deal but it subtly alters a lot of things when it arises. How you play this choice and some others that appear around will change side missions and what dress Cloud gets to wear at that scene.