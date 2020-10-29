Final Fantasy 14 director wants to do a Blizzard crossover

The creative director of the massively multiplayer online game Final Fantasy 14, wants to do a crossover with Blizzard Entertainment.

After being asked in an interview with TheGamer about whether there were any specific studios or franchises in the games industry that he would be interested in working with for Final Fantasy 14 , Naoki Yoshida expressed how much he wanted to work with Blizzard.

He said: “Diablo or World of Warcraft...Because I am a Blizzard fanboy!” In the interview, he also explained how the team at Square Enix enjoy working on crossover events because it allows them to experiment with something new.

Yoshida also mentioned in an interview with Official PlayStation Magazine about what his dream collaboration would be, promptly responding with the same answer of World of Warcraft and Diablo. He went on to say, “Oh, by the way if Blizzard ever approached [me], you know, saying 'Oh, hey, we want you to take the reins to develop Diablo 4,' oh, I’m gonna drop everything I’m doing and I’m gonna go for it," later describing himself as a bit of a 'fanboy' for the series.”

Final Fantasy 14 has had plenty of crossovers in its time, including Monster Hunter World, Yo-Kai Watch, and Dragon Quest. Most recently, the Final Fantasy 14 developers teamed up with Platinum Games to create a new raid series, inspired by NieR: Automata.

The YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid was added to Shadowbringers in Patch 5.1 and was designed by NieR: Automata director, Yoko Taro and producer Yosuke Saito. The series was also recently updated adding The Puppet’s Bunker raid, with the series expecting more additions in the future.

Final Fantasy 14 has recently added Patch 5.3 which saw the end of the main narrative for the Shadowbringers expansion. It was also recently announced that the MMO will be available to play on PS5 through backwards compatibility .