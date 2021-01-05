Vin Diesel and John Cena face off in this exclusive Fast & Furious 9 image

Fast & Furious 9 (or F9, as it’s called Stateside) was one of the first films to evacuate its 2020 release date when the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic started to be felt.

Given that it’s the latest from one of the biggest movie franchises ever (having grossed almost $6bn worldwide over the previous nine instalments, including spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), it’s unsurprising that it wanted to shift the gearstick to neutral until cinemas are ready to welcome audiences on an enormous scale again.

“I’m so committed to the theatrical experience,” Diesel tells our sister publication Total Film magazine in their upcoming cover story. “Obviously, I’ve dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that we’re going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together.”

Below you can see an exclusive new image of the film, featuring Diesel’s Dom Toretto getting a distinctly threatening side-eye from his latest adversary – and long-lost brother! – Jakob Toretto. Check it out…

(Image credit: Universal)

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Director Justin Lin – who joined the franchise with Tokyo Drift and went on to helm parts 4, 5 and 6 – returns to Fast & Furious 9, which kicks off one last trilogy. “I know that the theme of family has become a drinking game for some of the fans,” Lin tells Total Film with a chuckle. “But when I woke up that morning and had the idea of exploring Dom and Jakob… that was always the reason to come back.”

Cena calls Jakob the “greatest hurdle” Dom and his family have ever faced. “There is an old saying that blood is thicker than water,” Cena tells TF. “For me, having four brothers, I can say I have had the absolute brawls of my life with kin. It’s almost like it’s accepted.”

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to open on May 28. For much more on the film – and a massive preview of all the biggest movies heading your way in 2021 – pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (real and digital) this Friday, January 8. Check out the new covers below, as revealed by Cena himself:

Been ready see this project come to audiences since I first stepped on set. Hope you’re as excited as we are! A new interview for @totalfilm hits UK newsstands THIS Friday, January 8th. #Fast9 #F9 pic.twitter.com/N8YiSw7MYUJanuary 4, 2021

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, then why not subscribe so that you ver miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect, and with the latest offer you’ll get your first three issues for £3! Plus, you’ll also get subscriber-only covers like the Fast & Furious 9 one that’s currently on its way to subscribers now. (Terms and conditions apply, follow link for full details).