A first look at FAR: Changing Tides gameplay has just been revealed during the Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

The gameplay trailer gives us a sense of what to expect from the sequel to the cult hit FAR: Lone Sails, as a diminutive figure uses their ship to explore the ocean, both above and below the surface. There's a pleasingly tactile look to how you'll command the ship, with the de facto captain manually hoisting sails and jumping on a switch to help stoke the embers of the engine.

When it comes to exploring the ocean depths, it seems we'll be doing that both in and out of our ship, as we see footage of the game's protagonist swimming through industrial wrecks and oceanic wildlife, such as a giant orca and a school of luminescent jellyfish, that reminds us of indie hit Abzu.

FAR: Changing Tides was first revealed during our sister site's PC Gamer presents PC Gaming Show earlier this year, with a trailer that helped establish the meditative vibe that the series is fast becoming known for.

FAR: Changing Tides is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC in early 2022.

You can make sure you don't miss out on getting this as soon as it's available by wish listing FAR: Changing Tides on Steam now.