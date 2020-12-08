Fallout: New Vegas Star Wars mod is an entirely new game

A Fallout: New Vegas mod that creates an open-world Star Wars RPG is in the works from two ambitious modders, and the results thus far are pretty incredible. Check out the video below for a taste of what its creators are simply calling Star Wars Open Worlds, and read on below for more.

If that wowed you, just wait until you read what the mod actually entails. According to the Star Wars Open Worlds itch.io page, this is a fully-fleshed out open-world RPG built in the Fallout: New Vegas engine.

There will be 12 explorable planets, four path options (Darkside, Lightside, Gray, and Sandbox), a fully customizable main character, and an RPG-style skill system. There's crafting, factions, side quests, bounty hunting, a menagerie of weapons, and more. The whole thing will even be fully voice-acted. Star Wars Open Worlds is also planning a choice-driven story where you start off as a captive to the early Empire and ultimately escape to make a life of your own.

The impressive variety of worlds is on display in the extensive collection of YouTube videos uploaded by one of the mod's two developers. There's a gorgeous estate on Naboo, a Jedi Temple, Dantooine, Kamino, and more. And the Star Wars characters featured in the mod show just how much its creators know about the franchise: there's film characters like Han Solo and Darth Maul, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic baddies like Darth Malak, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 lovers Iden Versio and Del Meeko. The depth and breadth is frankly incredible.

Star Wars Open Worlds has been in the works for over three years, based on some old YouTube videos. The creators in question are Tank_Girl444 and Karim Najib. You can follow their progress by joining the official Star Wars Open Worlds Discord channel here.

