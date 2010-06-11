Fallout: New Vegas pre-order bonuses detailed

Pre-order Fallout: New Vegas through GameStop, Amazon, Steam, Walmart or Best Buy, and get... a bunch of stuff! None of it looks to be super exclusive - largely armor and usable items - but it'll give you a little leg up and a new look if you want it. There are four different packs - the details of each, in Bethesda's words, are below:

The Classic Pack (GameStop):

Armored Vault 13 Suit - Extensively patched up and dotted with piecemeal armor, this outfit is an homage to the classic ending of the original Fallout. Vault 13

The Tribal Pack (Amazon):

Tribal Raiding Armor - Pieced together from scraps of armor, this outfit provides protection without impacting mobility.

The Caravan Pack (Steam and Walmart):

Lightweight Leather Armor - This hand-modified suit of leather armor reduces its overall weight without impacting its ability to protect.

The Mercenary Pack (Best Buy):

Lightweight Metal Armor - Modified for long-range travel, this Metal Armor sacrifices some protection for mobility and overall weight.

So what do you think? Are you ready to make the call now so you can score some extra stuff, or would you rather wait for the reviews? And if you are planning to pre-order - which pack is the one for you? We'd take the Tribal Pack, for the machete.

Jun 10, 2010