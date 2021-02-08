The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What is the Marvel Comics island Madripoor?

Marvel Studios dropped its big game trailer Sunday night, this year highlighting its upcoming Disney Plus streaming show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which explores the legacy of Captain America/Steve Rogers through his allies Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The trailer appears to show off multiple aspects of Marvel Comics lore, from the apparent introduction of a version of the Flag Smashers to the Watchdogs, to what, from context clues, appears to be the Marvel Comics island nation of Madripoor.

If part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place on Madripoor, that could open the door to a whole new aspect of Marvel Comics coming to the MCU - most notably mutants, who have had a longstanding connection to the island nation.

But what and where is Madripoor, and how does it fit into Marvel Comics? Moreover, what could Madripoor's introduction mean for the MCU going forward?

Grab your passports and buckle up, as we're about to be your travel guides on a jaunt through one of Marvel's most interesting locations: Madripoor.

Where is Madripoor?

Wolverine as "Patch" in Madripoor (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The fictional nation of Madripoor is a southeast Asian island, somewhat modeled after Singapore – although Madripoor's political and social environments don't resemble anything in the real world.

Since its debut in New Mutants #32, Madripoor has had a special place in Marvel's X-Men history, though the X-Men aren't the only characters to visit or spend time there.

Rather than be ruled by a traditional government, Madripoor is usually run by a rotating variety of criminal gangs and terror organizations. As the island was once home to many international pirates, it's become one of the Marvel Universe's biggest hubs of black market activity, even attracting supervillains.

Once ruled by Hydra under Madame Hydra, the sinister group was all but run out of Madripoor by Wolverine and Iron Man, who installed Madripoor criminal Tyger Tiger into power – though this was short-lived and resulted in a power vacuum that still causes the island nation's rulership to be in regular flux, with even the anti-mutant version of the Hellfire Club ruling for a time.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Since first visiting Madripoor in the '40s, Wolverine of the X-Men has taken a special interest in in the island. Wolverine's first ongoing title by writer Chris Claremont and artists John Buscema and Al Williamson launched with Wolverine living on Madripoor under another alias.

Wolverine lived on the island for years under the name Patch, where he worked as a vigilante in Madripoor's brutally poor district of Lowtown (its opposite, Hightown, being one of the richest places on Earth).

Years later, Wolverine's first Madripoor adventure was catalogued in Uncanny X-Men #268 by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee (before his DC publisher days), in which he teamed up with none other than Captain America and Black Widow to defeat a team-up between the ninjas of the Hand (longtime enemies of Daredevil) and Baron Strucker (who may play something of a role in current DisneyPlus MCU streaming series WandaVision).

Wolverine has since come and gone from Madripoor multiple times, with his latest jaunt occurring in the recent Wolverine # 8/350. For a time, Wolverine's son Daken was even in charge of the island.

Currently, Tiger Tyger is back in power.

Madripoor in the MCU

Image of the assumed Madripoor from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems to indicate that at least part of the streaming show's adventures will take place on Madripoor, with shots of a large neon-lit city, and other indications of Madripoor's involvement in the show. Previously leaked set photos also showed a gang wearing what appears to be the symbol of Wolverine's old enemy Ogun, his former ninja master who possesses strange demonic powers and who has often operated from Madripoor.

Given the brief clips in the trailer, it appears Zemo may travel to Maripoor to recruit forces to help in his quest to destroy the concept of superheroes in the Marvel Universe. Though mutants haven't technically made it into the MCU yet (that we know of), it's possible Zemo's recruits could include mutant characters from Madripoor.

Interestingly, though Zemo has traveled to Madripoor in comic books, he has much stronger ties to the fictional Marvel Comics nation of Bagalia, another island stronghold located in an undisclosed part of Earth's geography.

Like Madripoor, Bagalia is a nation often under chaos, though it holds no illusions about the nature of its population. Ruled and populated almost entirely by criminals and supervillains, in recent years Bagalia has been the home of Zemo's Masters of Evil villain team, with Zemo even serving as ruler of Bagalia on occasion, with this concept playing a major role in writer Rick Remender's run on Secret Avengers.

Remender is also the writer who made Sam Wilson the new Captain America following Steve Rogers' retirement, in his Captain America run.

Bagalia has often been the headquarters of other popular Marvel villains, including Taskmaster, who will be adapted to the MCU in the upcoming Black Widow film.

Another interesting Madripoor note is that both Hawkeyes - Clint Barton and Kate Bishop - have spent time in the island nation, during Matt Fraction and David Aja's Hawkeye series. With a Hawkeye streaming show in production for Disney Plus featuring both Clint and Kate, there's a chance Hawkeye (or Hawkeyes) could show up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adapting Madripoor, and possibly aspects of Bagalia, into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, not only does it open the door to a whole host of previously unseen and returning supervillains to enter the MCU, it also indicates it's just a matter of time before mutants get involved. After all, mutantkind and Madripoor are often inseparable in Marvel Comics lore.

Given Captain America's historical connections to Madripoor directly involve Wolverine, who's to say it might not even be Logan himself?

