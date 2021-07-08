Win Wellington Paranormal on Blu-ray

We surely don't need to tell you how quite how hilarious Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows was. And we probably don't need to inform you that the TV series of the same name is well worth checking out either.



But were you aware that there's a second spinoff series? Wellington Paranormal centres on two cops seen in the movie, the hapless Mark Minogue and Karen O’Leary, after they're assigned to the new Paranormal Unit of Wellington’s police force, tasked with tackling crimes of a supernatural nature. The show's been a hit in its native New Zealand, and has now made its way to the UK.



Wellington Paranormal season one is available on Blu-ray and DVD and to download now, with season two following on 6 September and season three due 11 October. Thanks to Dazzler Media, we have five season one Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

(Image credit: Dazzler Media)