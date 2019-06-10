Elder Scrolls Blades Switch version is coming this fall and yes that makes it Switchblades

The Elder Scrolls Blades - AKA that Elder Scrolls game you can play on your phone - is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. Yes, you can totally call it Switchblades, because the developers on stage at the Bethesda E3 2019 presentation already did it themselves. Don't worry if you've already claimed scads of treasure and built up your town on the mobile version; the Switch version of Elder Scrolls Blades will have full cross-play and cross-progression support back and forth with the game on iOS and Android.

#Blades makes itself at home on the @Nintendo Switch later this year with CrossPlay and CrossProgress support. Play in handheld or on your TV -- just another way to Switch things up. 😉#BE3 pic.twitter.com/3zD5bAsVRUJune 10, 2019

Elder Scrolls Blades will be playable with motion controls or standard physical Switch inputs, both in handheld mode and on TV. Bethesda had previously indicated that Blades may come to other platforms after its launch on mobile devices, so it's all staying the course here - Switch is a sensible platform for it to expand onto before any others since Switch is pretty mobile itself. If you want to get started playing Blades early, you'll get some special rewards for logging in during E3 week.

If you haven't tried it out yet, Elder Scrolls Blades combines the first-person dungeon crawling of the Elder Scrolls series with more traditional mobile game elements like building a city and, er, timers. The game was kind of lousy with timers when it launched, but Bethesda Game Studios has made some community-requested changes since it first arrived. At least smacking around skeletons and other familiar NPC enemies was always fun.

Check out our E3 2019 schedule to make sure you don't miss any other announcements, or watch our latest Release Radar to see what's big in games and entertainment this week.