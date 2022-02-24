All Elden Ring Keepsakes and the best one to choose

Elden Ring Keepsakes are a key part of character creation that give your Tarnished hero a small boost from a little magical item. Keepsakes all do different things to help you out in the early game, so your choice can affect how you’ll progress. Some will boost your health, others will enhance your flasks, and some give you little assists for combat, but if you’re so inclined, you don’t even have to have one. Here’s what you need to know about Elden Ring Keepsakes and which ones are best.

All Elden Ring Keepsakes

When creating your Tarnished character in Elden Ring, you’ll be prompted to pick a Keepsake item for your character after you’ve chosen from one of the Elden Ring classes. Keepsakes are small items that will either grant you some kind of passive buff, special ability, or can be consumed to gain a particular benefit or affect your enemies.

A lot of these Elden Ring Keepsakes can also be found in the Lands Between as you explore or can be bought from Merchants, so you’ll have a chance to get other Keepsake items. You can of course entirely forgo choosing a Keepsake, although we highly recommend you pick one as they have no drawbacks. It’s free help! Here are the nine Keepsakes you can pick in Elden Ring:

Crimson Amber Medallion: A medallion that gives a slight bump to your maximum HP. Always useful for any character but particularly good for classes with low Vigor and therefore lower starting HP.

Lands Between Rune: A consumable item that will give you 3000 Runes upon use. Save it until you accept Melina's accord and you should be able to level up at least a couple of times at a Site of Grace.

Golden Seed: A consumable item that you can use at a Site of Grace to permanently give yourself an extra use of your Sacred Flask. This will mean you'll effectively start the game with five Flask uses instead of four.

Fanged Imp Ashes: A free Elden Ring Spirit Ash that will allow you to summon the spirits of a couple of Imps to fight on your side. This item can be used as many times as you like, but it can only be used once you've got the Spirit Calling Bell item, so you won't be able to use it right away.

Cracked Pot: You can get two Cracked Pots right off the bat if you choose them for your starting Keepsake. These pots are used in the crafting of throwable bombs and never break, so you just have to keep filling them with ingredients to have a constant supply of explosives.

Stonesword Key: Two stone keys that can be used in certain locks to break Imp seals that hide away treasure and more. The keys break once they've been used, but you can occasionally find more out in the world to open other Imp seals.

Bewitching Branch: Five consumable branches that release a very short-range, pink fog when used. Any enemies in this fog become charmed and will stop attacking you, sheathing their weapons if they have any, and going on with their day.

Boiled Prawn: Five consumable bits of prawn meat that somehow boost your physical damage resistance, meaning you'll take less damage from physical weapon attacks while the prawn's buff is active.

Shabriri's Woe: This gross head constantly attracts the aggression of enemies in Elden Ring. We don't really know why you'd want this Keepsake, considering most things would rather see you dead even without Shabriri's Woe.

Best Elden Ring Keepsakes

There are definitely a few Keepsakes in Elden Ring that stand well above the rest in terms of usefulness, particularly in the early stages of the game. Whereas some are just ridiculous with obscure or less helpful uses that experienced players can experiment with. Here are the Elden Ring Keepsakes we recommend to for a good start in the opening area:

Crimson Amber Medallion: A small boost to health is never not useful, regardless of your skill level and chosen Elden Ring class. The fact that it provides a nice passive bonus means players won’t need to even worry about it until they start picking up items that can replace it. Even then, it can be stored for another time. This is a must-pick for beginners.

Golden Seed: Use the Golden Seed to reinforce your Sacred Flask to get an extra swig very early on as soon as you rest at a Site of Grave. This is another Keepsake that's useful for all players, and it's definitely the one you should choose if you're unsure. Having an extra Flask use this early means you'll be able to take a few more hits with extra HP healing or cast a few more spells with more FP juice if your starting Elden Ring class allows you to.

Cracked Pot: These unbreakable pots give you access to fun crafting options and extra weapons early on. Obviously, you'll get more of them as you play through Elden Ring, but having two is a great head start. Provided you find the right ingredients, you'll be able to make damaging firebombs which will be really useful against clusters of enemies or bosses.

Lands Between Rune: While Elden Ring's first few enemies aren't a colossal challenge, leveling up as much as possible early on should make fights a bit fairer. Taking the Lands Between Rune as your Keepsake is another great choice to give you an early head start in terms of boosting your Attributes, making things a little easier. However, the benefit from this diminishes the higher your class's starting level is, so bear that in mind. Also do not use it until you have accepted Melina's accord and can level up at Sites of Grace.

