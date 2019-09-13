EA Access games - what titles are available in the Vault to play on EA's subscription service

The five year exclusivity period for EA's subscription service on Xbox One finally ended in July, meaning PS4 owners can also get their hands on the EA Access games available through the Vault. September saw Anthem added to this sizeable back catalogue of shooters, puzzlers, and sports sims, which now features over 70 EA Access games on Xbox One. However, when taking into account system restrictions and exclusivity considerations, there is a reduced pool of around 40 EA Access games on PS4.
Of course, the EA Access games in the Vault aren't the only consideration when it comes to this service, as EA Access subscribers also get to play First Trials and try out new releases before anyone else - FIFA 20 and Need For Speed Heat both have exclusive early access trials in the near future. A 12 month subscription to EA Access currently costs $29.99 / £19.99 on either format, so have a read through the details below and make your own decision about whether you think getting a subscription is a worthy investment.
EA Access Games on Xbox One
Thanks to the backwards compatibility built into Xbox One, there are a number of EA Access games available that originally launched on Xbox 360, including Skate 3 and the Mass Effect trilogy. There's even an original Xbox game featured, in Criterion Games' first-person shooter Black. Although EA is allowed to remove games by providing 30 days' notice, they have committed to not taking away any existing titles except in unavoidable circumstance - so far, only FIFA 14 and NHL 15 have been de-listed from the Vault. The complete list of EA Access Games on Xbox One is as follows:
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Anthem
- Army of Two
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 5
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline
- Bejeweled 2 Deluxe
- Bejeweled 3
- Black
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Dante's Inferno
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Fe
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 16
- FIFA 17
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- Fight Night Champion
- Heavy Weapon
- Madden NFL 15
- Madden NFL 16
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 25
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- NBA Live 15
- NBA Live 16
- NBA Live 18
- NBA Live 19
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals
- NHL 16
- NHL 17
- NHL 18
- NHL 19
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- The Sims 4
- Skate 3
- SSX
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- UFC
- UFC 2
- UFC 3
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Zuma Deluxe
- Zuma's Revenge!
EA Access Games on PS4
EA Access launched for PS4 on July 24, so we now have a complete listing of EA Access Games on PS4. Naturally there are differences between the games available on Xbox One, as some of them are Xbox exclusives and others are from the previous console generation which PS4 does not automatically support emulation for. Currently there are no substitute exclusive EA Access Games on PS4 to fill this gap, but perhaps this will change in the future.
- Anthem
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 5
- Battlefield Hardline
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Fe
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 16
- FIFA 17
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- Madden NFL 15
- Madden NFL 16
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 25
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- NBA Live 15
- NBA Live 16
- NBA Live 18
- NBA Live 19
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals
- NHL 16
- NHL 17
- NHL 18
- NHL 19
- Peggle 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- The Sims 4
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Titanfall 2
- UFC
- UFC 2
- UFC 3
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
