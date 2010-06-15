E3 2010: New Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer is better than the whole prequel trilogy

What have we got? Nearly six minutes of constant, mind-blowing action and pathos, setting the scene for the period of Star Wars history that the game is going to depict. 3500 years before the events of the movies, the Sith Empire has hit Alderaan with the help of a few Bounty Hunters, and it's hit it hard. RepublicTroopers are fighting back, but it's going to be one hell of a fight. But there might just be some help and hope on the way...

Watch it. Just watch it now, and I'll provide a few brief notes on the particular points that really made me do a happy little air punch.

00:30 - The glory days of Alderaan,the planet so unfortunately vaporised in A New Hope. It should be a bloody gorgeous environment to explore.

00:38 - Mmmm, sleek, sexy proto-TIE fighters

00:47 - Lots of Sith and a Bounty Hunter make for a bloody terrifying force. We know that Sith Warriors and Bounty Hunters are going to be playable classes, along with the Republic Troopers we also see here. I thought that Bounty Hunter would be everyone's first choice, but given the sheer amount of badassery on show from all sides here, now I'm not so sure,

1:15 - This is goddman brutal. If the in-game group combat can simulate even half of this, we're looking at a stunner.

1:30 -Note that theSith BattleDroids have ratherAT-AT-like stylings.

1:48 - This Sith Warrior is properly terrifying, just like they should be. Forget your red and black facial tattoos. This is what Sith are supposed to look like.

2: 16 - Ireally wishtheprequel trilogyhad pulled off this this kind of emotional impact.

2:33 - And speaking ofscary Sith, this guy really reminds me of Lord of the Rings' Ring Wraiths.

2:57 - I really wish the prequel trilogy had been as epically badass as this.

3:38 - I always wondered if Jedi could do that. It turns out they can.

4:17 - Altogether now: HADOOOOOKEN!

And there you have it. What do you think? Is The Old Republic restoring your faith in Star Wars games? Or in fact, maybe even Star Wars in general? Let me know in the comments, or via our portals onFacebookandTwitter.