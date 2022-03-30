Dyson's new air purification and headphone combo isn't easy on the eyes

Dyson's first wireless headphones will provide you with fresh air, but they'll undoubtedly come with their fair share of stares.

Branching out from hoovers and hairdryers, the tech company has announced it's launching Dyson Zone, a personal air purifier and headphone combination. The wearable device has built-in miniature air purifiers in the ear cups that pump clean air to your nose and mouth through a contact-free visor. It filters fumes and other pollutants, providing fresh air no matter where you are.

In a press release, Chief Engineer Jake Dyson says, "Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps."

Dyson Zone also comes with noise-cancelling headphones providing relief from unwanted sounds, and conveniently allowing you to drown out any potential comments about the look of the contraption with some nice music.

The company first began work on Dyson Zone six years ago, and it's had more than 500 prototypes in that time, each one of them seemingly also transforming you into a Bane-lookalike.

While air-purifying headphones are an undeniably sound idea, their design is hardly what we would consider fashionable. Dyson hasn't yet announced a price for the product or given a time frame for when we'll all be able to walk around blasting tunes into our ears and clean air into our lungs.

