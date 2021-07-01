Dying Light 2 gameplay trailer reveals new zombie types and tense Dark Area

Dying Light 2 has debuted a new gameplay trailer focusing on the sequel's variety of infected, monsters, zombies, what have you. For a deeper dive, check out the second episode of Techland's 'Dying 2 Know' series of Dying Light videos.

One of the highlights of the trailer is the reveal of a new Dark Area, which is a part of the map that'll slowly turn you into a zombie due to the lack of UV rays. The exceedingly tense scene follows the player character through an abandoned GRE hospital overrun by infected.

A brand new zombie type, nicknamed Sleeping Beauties, are particularly abundant in this zone. As the player's companion explains, you'll want to crouch and sneak through rooms filled with this type of monster, and don't get too close "or you're done for." During these sections of the game, you'll need to abandon your instinct to parkour over everything and instead move deliberately around the danger zones and hide if necessary.

Another new monster type is the Revenant, which apparently skipped leg day once too often and now has little skinny legs that can't support its bulky upper body. As a result, Revenants move slowly and clumsily, but they can be extremely dangerous when surrounded by other infected, as they're capable of buffing surrounding monsters with an infected mist.

Then there's the Banshee, which reminds me of the Witch from Left 4 Dead, only even more grotesque. A tattered dress still clings to the Banshee's skin, which is covered in boils bursting with glowing puss. Techland says Banshees occasionally experience flashes of lucidity reminding them, and the player, of the distant past when they were human. Most crucially to the player, Banshees are quick, agile, and come equipped with a big ol' claw hand.

Finally, we also get a fresh look at the now-iconic Volatile types, which are the worst and most advanced form of monster you'll come across in Dying Light 2. Definitely watch the trailer until the end for a particularly bone-chilling chase scene featuring one of the most horrifying zombie screams I've ever heard.

Dying Light 2 is set to release on December 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

