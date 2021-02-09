Dungeon-crawling comic Delver lands at Dark Horse for print debut

The comiXology Originals title Delver will be making its print debut this fall. In a partnership between comiXology and Dark Horse Comics, Delver Volume 1 will be published on October 6.

(Image credit: Clive Hawken (Iron Circus Comics/comiXology/Dark Horse Comics))

Originally serialized on comiXology in 2019, Delver centers on a family of goat herders who are overwhelmed with unexpected guests when a magic door appears in their cellar which connects to actual sword & sorcery style dungeons. Soon after the door appears, so does marauding adventurers and treasure hunters (nicknamed 'Delvers') through it looking for treasure. The comic plays out akin to actual play podcasts and streams, delivering a rollicking adventure in a fantasy world.

"Delver was an idea I had for years, and I'm thrilled I finally got a chance to commit it to paper!" co-writer/co-creator C. Spike Trotman tells Newsarama.

"I'm so excited to finally be able to touch this book and see it out in the world," co-writer/co-creator MK Reed adds.

Here's a three-page preview of Delver:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Clive Hawken (Iron Circus Comics/comiXology/Dark Horse Comics)) Delver preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Clive Hawken (Iron Circus Comics/comiXology/Dark Horse Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Clive Hawken (Iron Circus Comics/comiXology/Dark Horse Comics))

"Trotman and Reed deliver a clever, thoughtful script, and artist Clive Hawken and colorist Maarta Laiho do a stellar job bringing the world they've created to life," reads Newarama's 2019 review of the first issue. "Laiho's earthy colors and Hawken's vibrant faces make the town of Oddgoat feel homey and familiar; there's a sense of familiarity and warmth among the residents and a pastoral beauty to its landscape that makes the fantasy elements seem even more profoundly unsettling."

Delver Volume 1 collects the first five issues of this series, with a second 'season' listed on comiXology for a late 2021 digital debut.

Comixology is one of several major ways to read comics digitally. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.