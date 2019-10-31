Dragon Age 4 is "probably" coming in 2022 or later, says EA

During EA's Q2 2020 fiscal yearly earnings report call, chief operating and financial officer Blake Jorgensen said Dragon Age 4 will "probably" release after the studio's fiscal year of 2022. This means that April 2022 is currently the earliest release date window for BioWare's next entry in the Dragon Age franchise.

Throughout the call, BioWare was rarely mentioned, but after a question was posed about the rumoured Dragon Age game and the studios plans post-Anthem, Jorgensen said "you should assume that there is a Dragon Age game out there and we've talked about it publicly that it's in the works, and it probably comes after fiscal [20]'22."

That's quite a wait. At least we can take comfort in knowing it's still in the works, right? Dragon Age: Inquisition came out back in 2014, and ever since the last adventure in Thedas fans have been desperately holding out for more. As a diehard Dragon Age fan myself, I've been eagerly anticipating returning to one of my favourite franchises ever since the Dread Wolf Rises teaser trailer dropped at the Game Awards in 2018.

The last whiff of the news we got about Dragon Age 4 prior to the earnings call came in the shape of a BioWare blog post in September. The studio's game director Casey Hudson teased us with the words that "indeed the Dread Wolf rises."

Given how Inquisition ended, we've always assumed we'd get another adventure in the world of Thedas. Rumours circulated shortly after the release of Inquisition that the studio was already looking ahead to the next game in the series, but as the years went by, it seemed less certain.

With rumours that it could have "live service" elements but still retain its story-driven roots, I still continue to hope with all of my heart it stays true to what made the series so great. Sure, the release date might seem like it's far off at the moment, but the optimist in me is just glad to see it's still happening at all.

In our Dialogue Options series, I looked at what makes a good video game companion (Hint, Dorian Pavus does).