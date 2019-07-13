DOTA Underlords, Valve's take on Auto Chess, is getting a prototype battle pass

The auto chess craze continues to blaze through the annals of PC gaming as DOTA Underlords, Valve's take on the famous DOTA 2 mod, is getting an early battle pass for all players taking part in the game's beta.

Valve says that the pass will let players unlock unique banners, emotes, portrait rings and a new board type by playing matches and completing weekly and daily challenges. It's a bit different though, as Valve says that this is all part of the development process, hence it being called the proto pass.

"Like many aspects of the beta, the Proto Pass is a learning experience for the Underlords team – so please keep the feedback coming so that we can adjust plans for our Season 1 Battle Pass accordingly," reads the official DOTA Underlords site .

The new board is called Sunbreeze and is unlocked at level 5 of the proto pass. Valve says it is perfect for "for those who want to stab their enemies in broad daylight." It's a nice change of pace from some of the other less appealing maps.

You can send feedback on the proto pass, it's rewards, and how it all works by dropping Valve a line right here . Whatever you send over could help shape what Valve puts in the battle pass for the first season of Dota Underlords.