Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze KONG Letter and Puzzle Piece locations guide

The Donkey Kong Country series has been a platforming staple since its beginnings on the SNES, and the latest instalment Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze has now arrived on Switch. This means you can take on its many stages packed with tons of collectibles while on the go, which has got to help the daily commute breeze by!

There are four KONG letters to find across each level in Tropical Freeze, but the trick is that you have to get them all during one run - they reset each time you load the level. Several puzzle pieces can also be found in each level, and these collectibles will unlock bonus levels and game art, respectively. Follow our guide and you'll be well on the way to finding them all.

Table of Contents: