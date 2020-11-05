Destruction AllStars gameplay trailer shows off vibrant visuals and exploding cars

Destruction AllStars has just dropped a gameplay trailer showing off the wild and colorful world of destructive driving on PS5 . Check it out above and read on below for more details.

The gameplay follows Lupita, an AllStar who wears a wolf hat and tail, and the ups and downs of a Destruction AllStars match. As you can see, this game is all about vehicular destruction, with players trying to get into a vehicle as soon as the match begins so that they can get to crushing some metal. Even though Lupita hops into a vehicle and wrecks an enemy player rather quickly, when it's her turn to get wrecked, she's forced to navigate the arena on foot. This sounds...dangerous, to say the least.

You can evade vehicles while on foot in Destruction Allstars, and an example of this would be vaulting over one to avoid getting smashed. You can also steal other people's vehicles by jumping onto them and initiating a takeover. Once you've gotten enough wrecks, you can call in a special vehicle - Lupita's is Wildfire, an absolute beast of a car that spits out green-blue flames.

Destruction AllStars was initially meant to be a PS5 launch game , but as we recently reported , it was delayed to February 2021 so that it can launch as a PS Plus game. "Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world," says game Director Pete Smith. "We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PS Plus members?"

Destruction AllStars will bring colorful explosions and wild vehicular destruction early next year, so stay tuned.

PS5 exclusive Destruction AllStars car smashing and character abilities detailed.