Destiny 2: The Black Armory's new raid is "much larger" than the Leviathan raid lairs

Bungie originally said that Destiny 2: The Black Armory, the first DLC in the annual pass for Destiny 2: Forsaken, would contain a new raid lair. However, in an update video posted earlier today, the studio clarified that the DLC's new raid, Scourge of the Past, is just that - a standalone, full-fat raid, not a raid lair.

We recently spoke to Bungie community manager David "Deej" Dague about The Black Armory, and he confirmed that Scourge of the Past is "much larger" than the raid lairs added to the original Leviathan raid. That being said, it is also smaller than Forsaken's Last Wish raid, which is no surprise given its shorter development time.

Scourge of the Past is set in Earth's Last City, which until now has only served as a backdrop to the Tower and the Traveller. The Last City will not be available as a new patrol destination, but we'll still be fighting in it for the first time. Deej also said that with Scourge of the Past, Destiny 2's raid team experimented with some new ideas which resulted in "different types of engagements" than those seen in previous raids. (Personally, I'm still holding out for a raid encounter where you and your mates ride sparrows to escape from a rampaging monster like that boulder scene in Indiana Jones.)

The Black Armory opens on Tuesday, December 4.

Bungie shared plenty of other information on The Black Armory and the future of Destiny 2 today, including several new Exotics and the type of content coming in the annual pass.