Deathstroke joins Fortnite crossover in Zero Point

Batman is called 'the world's greatest detective,' and he will prove that once again - inside the world of Fortnite.

June 1's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 will find the Dark Knight breaking free from Fortnite's Loop, and according to DC "discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else."

And oh yeah, Epic and DC have confirmed this crossover is in-continuity with both franchises. Welcome to the DC Omniverse.

"Just one thing…[Batman's] not alone. Not only is he met by a rogue faction of Fortnite bandits who have ALSO escaped the loop–Eternal Voyager! Bandolette! Magnus! Fishstick! And a few others– there’s someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite …someone deadly," reads DC's description of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4.

"Will Batman recognize this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him? Just because Batman’s out of the Loop doesn’t mean the fighting is over!"

That "familiar hunter-for-hire"? Deathstroke.

Check out this preview of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Christian Duce/Nelson Faro DeCastro/John Kalisz (DC)) Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Christian Duce/Nelson Faro DeCastro/John Kalisz (DC)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Christian Duce/Nelson Faro DeCastro/John Kalisz (DC)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Christian Duce/Nelson Faro DeCastro/John Kalisz (DC))

The print edition of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 will include a bonus code for a Fortnite in-game cosmetic item: the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider. If you're not a print reader but want the item, it's also available for free with a US subscription to the DC Universe Infinite app.

Mikel Janín has drawn the primary cover for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4, with variants by Dan Mora and Epic Games' chief creative officer Donald Mustard (who also created the crossover's story concept.

Here are all three covers to Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mikel Janín (DC)) Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Dan Mora (DC)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Donald Mustard (DC))

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 (of 6) goes on sale June 1.

