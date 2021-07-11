Deathloop won't be available on any console other than PS5 until "at least" September 2022

Deathloop will remain a PS5 console exclusive until September 14, 2022.

Confirmation came via the trailer shared at the July PlayStation State of Play presentation earlier this week. Right at the end of the teaser, and for a very brief moment, a legend on the screen announces that Deathloop is a "PlayStation 5 console exclusive*".

The star corresponds with small print on the screen which reads: "Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least 9/14/22" (thanks, Kotaku).

That means despite Microsoft's acquisition of developer Arkane and publisher Bethesda's parent company, Zenimax, last year, Xbox players will have to wait a full year after the PS5 launch before they can enjoy Arkane's time-loop shooter.

If you're unaware, Deathloop is the brand new action game from Arkane, developers of the Dishonored and Prey games. The twist, however, is that Deathloop is a time loop game. Hired gun Colt has a finite amount of time to try and find and eliminate every member of the towering cult, before the time loop on the island resets and he's forced back to square one.

ICYMI, the extended Deathloop gameplay trailer that premiered during the July PlayStation State of Play presentation showcased a mission roughly halfway through the game where players are tasked with assassinating The Wolf (you can check it out in full via the video above).

As we explained at the time, the showcase gave us a chance to not only appreciate the game's vibrant '60s pop-art inspired style, but the abilities Cole will make use of while exploring the island of Blackreef, such as Reprise, which grants him the ability to rewind time so he doesn't permanently die when he's downed.

After being delayed numerous times, Deathloop is scheduled to release later this year on September 14, on PC and as a PS5 console exclusive. Just last week, developer Arkane spoke about how Deathloop's " level of ambition " just wouldn't have been possible on the older generation of consoles.

Microsoft announced that it had entered an agreement to purchase ZeniMax Media , the parent company of Bethesda Softworks - which itself owns Skyrim studio Bethesda Game Works, Doom studio id, and Deathloop and Dishonored studio Arkane, and many more - last September.