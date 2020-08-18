Deathloop delay pushes Arkane's time-bending shooter to 2021

An unsurprising Deathloop delay has pushed Arkane's shooter to the second quarter of 2021, or sometime between April 1 and June 30.

"As we've adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal," Arkane Lyon said on Twitter . "This extra time will allow our team to bring Deathloop's world to life with as much character and fun as you've come to expect from our team. While we know this is the right decision for Deathloop, we share your disappointment, and apologize for making you wait even longer."

Deathloop never received an exact release date, but it was previously scheduled to launch on PS5 and PC sometime this holiday. It’s also a timed PS5 exclusive which will eventually come to other consoles (read: Xbox Series X ), but we don't know the exact exclusivity window on it. However, with this delay, that exclusivity window will presumably be pushed back a few months as well.

Deathloop is far from the first major release to slip into next year, and it likely won't be the last. Just recently, a Halo Infinite delay moved 343 Industries' latest into 2021, and a Psychonauts 2 delay was revealed in a new trailer released at the Xbox Games Showcase . More and more of the next-gen launch lineup is being rescheduled for next year, so it's no surprise that PlayStation and Xbox are pushing backwards compatibility harder than ever.