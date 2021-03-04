Move over Resident Evil Vampire Lady, Dead by Daylight's new Killer is the latest video game crush

The newest Dead by Daylight Killer is the Trickster, a sexy K-Pop star that has the Internet crushing hard. The Resident Evil Village Vampire Lady (AKA Lady Dimitrescu) has some stiff competition when it comes to her current reign as the unofficially most thirsted after video game character of 2021.

Social media has been buzzing with conversations about how undeniably sexy the Trickster is, with Dead by Daylight fans making fan art and Fan Cams for him. I first stumbled upon gaming's latest thirst trap on my TikTok For You Page yesterday, and promptly dropped down a rabbit hole of endless thirst. It's like the Sahara desert out there.

The Trickster is definitely hot - he has an absolutely gorgeous lilac/grey undercut, a bright yellow overcoat that's unbuttoned to show off his ripped torso, and low-rise magenta dress pants. He is fantastically accessorized with a single dangle earring and layered necklaces. His disturbing yellow eyes and blood-spattered face are not stopping anyone from thirsting after him, and to be honest, he is incredibly hot - and he knows it, as he's constantly running his hand through his hair and jauntily jutting out one hip. Considering he's joining a roster of Killers that wear scary masks and crusty hoodies, there's not much competition amongst his fellow murderers - but it doesn't take away from the man's overall attractiveness.

As Polygon writes, "everyone wants Dead by Daylight's new Killer to step on them". I hate to admit that I would not be opposed to some light stepping. And while that won't happen because this is a fictional character, I've now gone ahead and downloaded Dead By Daylight because I need to see what the fuss is all about.