New on DC Universe Infinite (June 2021): All the comics arriving this month

June brings many contemporary, classic, cult-favorite, and almost-forgotten comic books to DC Universe Infinite. Just as the live-action Sweet Tooth series debuts on Netflix this month, DC Universe Infinite has added all forty issues of the original Jeff Lemire comic book series Sweet Tooth. It's also keeping up with the current surprise hit series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, with each issue debuting on DC Universe Infinite the same time it does in comic stores and on other digital platforms.

(Image credit: DC)

And since June is Pride month, DC Universe Infinite has a collection of DC comics with LGBTQIA+ representation including (but not limited to): The Authority #29 (the marriage of Midnighter and Apollo), Detective Comics #854 (the first Batwoman issue), Bombshells United #25, Gotham City Sirens #1, Supergirl: Being Super #1, and Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles #1.

The cult-favorite '80s horror anthology series Wasteland is being added to DC Universe Infinite this month - a relative surprise, given it's been out of print for over 30 years and hasn't been referenced since in publication.

In many ways, Wasteland was a predecessor to Vertigo (which came 5 years later), telling adult-oriented horror mixed with political satire and black humor. Organized by John Ostrander and comedian Del Close, creators included William Messner-Loebs, George Freeman, David Lloyd, Don Simpson, Bill Wray, Timothy Truman, Joe Orlando, Ty Templeton, and Lovern Kindzierski.

And as a reminder that DC Universe Infinite isn't just home to DC back issues, the Milestone revival's flagship title Static: Season One will debut June 15 in print, on digital platforms, and on DC Universe Infinite. That's in addition to the classic Milestone comics from the '90s and '00s, which are already on the flat-rate monthly service.

DC Universe Infinite currently has over 25,000 comics on its service and is available in North America on the web, as well as iOS and Android platforms. The service is $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year (that's over a $20 saving).

Here's what's being added each Monday in June 2021 on DC Universe Infinite:

Week of May 31:

(Image credit: DC)

The Next Batman: Second Son #1

Sweet Tooth #1 - #40

Breach (2005-2006) #9

Icon (1993-1997) #12

Static (1993-1997) #13

Wasteland (1987-1989) #1 - #3

Who's Who Update 1987 #1

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4

Action Comics #1027

Batman Beyond #49

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #2 and #3

Batman/Superman #14

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1

DC Nation Presents DC: Future State #1

Detective Comics #1031

John Constantine: Hellblazer #12

Justice League Dark #28

Legion of Super-Heroes #11

Red Hood #51

Suicide Squad #11

The Flash 766

The Last God #10

The Other History of the DC Universe #1

Wonder Woman #767

Truth and Justice #8

Sensational Wonder Woman #8

Represent! #6

Week of June 7:

(Image credit: David Lloyd/Lovern Kindzierski (DC))

The Next Batman: Second Son #2

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #7

Breach (2005-2006) #10

Hardware (1993-1997) #13

Wasteland (1987-1989) #4 - #6

Who's Who Update 1987 #2

Batman #104

Batman/Catwoman #1

DCeased: Dead Planet #6

Far Sector #9

Justice League: Endless Winter #1

Metal Men #12

Strange Adventures #7

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Wonder Woman: War of the Gods #1

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #5

Truth and Justice #9

Sensational Wonder Woman #9

Represent! #7

Week of June 14:

(Image credit: Khary Randolph (DC))

The Next Batman: Second Son #3

Breach (2005-2006) #11

Icon (1993-1997) #13

Static (1993-1997) #14

Wasteland (1987-1989) #7 - #9

Who's Who Update 1987 #3

Static (Season One) #1

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5

American Vampire 1976 #3

Batman Black & White #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last Stories of the DCU #1

DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1

Detective Comics #1032

Superman: Endless Winter Special #1

Sweet Tooth: The Return #2

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1

The Flash #767

Wonder Woman #768

Truth and Justice #10

Sensational Wonder Woman #10

Challenge of the Super Sons #8

Week of June 21:

(Image credit: Rob Guillory (DC))

The Next Batman: Second Son #4

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #8

Hardware (1993-1997) #14

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #1

Wasteland (1987-1989) #10 - #12

Who's Who Update 1987 #4

Amethyst #6

Aquaman #66

Batman #105

Catwoman #28

Dark Nights: Death Metal #6

Justice League #58

Nightwing #77

Rorschach #3

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #107

Superman #28

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Crisis on Infinite Earths #1

Teen Titans: Endless Winter Special #1

The Batman's Grave #12

The Green Lantern Season Two #10

Truth and Justice #11

Sensational Wonder Woman #11

Challenge of the Super Sons #9

Week of June 28:

(Image credit: Joe Brozowski/Dick Giordano (DC))

The Next Batman: Second Son #5

Icon (1993-1997) #14

Static (1993-1997) #15

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #2

Wasteland (1987-1989) #13

Wasteland (1987-1989) #14

Wasteland (1987-1989) #15

Who's Who Update 1987 #5

Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1

Action Comics #1028

Batman Beyond #50

Batman/Superman #15

Black Adam: Endless Winter Special #1

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Secret Origin #1

Detective Comics #1033

Justice League Dark #29

Red Hood #52

The Last God #11

Wonder Woman #769

Truth and Justice #12

Sensational Wonder Woman #12

Challenge of the Super Sons #10