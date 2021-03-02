Tom King launches Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow series in June

As part of this week's Infinite Frontier #0, DC has announced a new Supergirl eight-issue series subtitled Woman of Tomorrow that will launch in June.



Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow "promises to be a character-defining masterpiece the likes of which has never been seen before for DC's Maiden of Might."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is written by Tom King (Batman/Catwoman) with art by Eisner-nominee Bilquis Evely (Sandman Universe: The Dreaming) and Mat Lopes, and the book takes Supergirl and Krypto into space "on a journey that will have Supergirl fans cheering for more!"

art from Infinite Frontier #0 (Image credit: DC)

"Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years but has recently found her life without meaning or purpose," reads DC's description. "Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame."



According to DC, just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes.

"An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission: her world has been destroyed and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge and if Supergirl doesn''t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

"Now, a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core!"

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's title is is an interesting juxtaposition and can almost be read literally as the growth of a girl into a woman. It also harkens back to Supergirl's DC: Future State title, which was called Kara Zor-El: Superwoman.

While King didn't write that series, the title and DC's description seems to imply that the Prime Earth Kara will be put on a trajectory toward her Future State counterpart's status quo, in which she is an intergalactic hero who lives on the moon and protects alien refugees, having been one herself in her youth.

DC icon Supergirl is one of the best female superheroes of all time.