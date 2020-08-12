DC makes the return of Sweet Tooth by Jeff Lemire official

DC has made the return of Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth official. Previously teased by Lemire during a convention appearance last year and again on Twitter in May, DC announced Sweet Tooth: The Return by Lemire and colorist José Villarubia will return on November 3 as a monthly six-issue Black Label limited series, indicating the content is appropriate for readers 17+.

"Once upon a time there was a little boy named Gus. He had antlers and lived with his father in a little cabin in the woods," reads DC's description of the original Vertigo series. "Then his father died, and the big man with cold eyes took Gus away. Gus went on many great adventures, found friends, love, happiness, family, and acceptance.

(Image credit: DC)

"Now, years later…it begins again. A young boy with antlers and deer-like feature wakes in a bizarre and completely foreign world where the last humans struggle to survive. They tell the boy he is special, he is chosen, and that he alone can lead them back to a world dominated by the oppressive Hybrids."

Sweet Tooth originally ran for 40 issues from 2009 to 2013 through DC's now-defunct Vertigo imprint.

DC says Sweet Tooth: The Return is not a re-hash of the original series, but rather "a bold re-imagining" of the mythology; taking elements of the original series and "remixing" them into something familiar but totally new.

(Image credit: DC)

"A divided world. A planet long ago past the point of devastation. And at the center of it all, a child who didn’t ask to be born into any of this, but who has no choice but to try and forge some life for himself," continues the publisher's description. "His visions and dreams may not be real at all…they may just be fiction. But they are hope. And sometimes hope is enough."

November's issue #1 will offer a card stock variant cover by DC publisher/chief creative officer Jim Lee.

Sweet Tooth returns as an opportune time. Robert Downey Jr. is adapting the property as a streaming TV series with a first-season order of eight episodes. The series was originally developed for Hulu but has jumped to Netflix.

Look for DC's full November 2020 solicitations later this month.