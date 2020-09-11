DC cancels Batman Beyond

The current DC ongoing title Batman Beyond will be ending with December's fiftieth issue. This was announced as part of the DC December 2020 solicitations.

"The finale of Dan Jurgens's iconic run on Batman Beyond finds Terry McGinnis accused of crimes he didn't commit!," reads DC's solicitation. "When one of his greatest rogues, the formidable Inque, poses as Batman and causes havoc around Gotham City, Wonder Woman will stop by to confront Batman Beyond. Will Terry be able to convince her that he’s innocent or will he find himself the enemy of one of the DC Universe's greatest heroes? The epic conclusion of the series is here!"

(Image credit: Dan Mora (DC))

Long-time series writer Dan Jurgens and frequent series artist Sean Chen (with inker Sean Parsons) will close out the series, with a primary cover by Dan Mora and a variant by Francis Manapul.

This is the sixth Batman Beyond ongoing DC has published since this timeline (and these characters) were created in the 1999-2001 animated series of the same name.

DC has not given a reason for this cancelation, which comes after DC publisher/chief creative officer Jim Lee said the company would be reducing DC's line by 20-25%. Batman Beyond would be the sixth title canceled since that statement, joining Teen Titans, Young Justice, Suicide Squad, Hawkman, and John Constantine: Hellblazer.

"That said, we will be reducing the size of the slate. But it's about looking at everything and looking at the bottom 20%, 25% of the line that wasn't breaking even or was losing money," Lee explains. "It's about more punch for the pound, so to speak, and increasing the margins of the books that we are doing. It was about aligning the books to the franchise brand content we've developed and making sure that every book we put out, we put out for a reason."