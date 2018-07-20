Cyberpunk 2077 studio reveals more about Night City and its relaxed approach to gun control

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't even have a release date yet, but it's already on every gamer's most wanted list. With its strong pedigree - developer CD Projekt Red created The Witcher games - and a rich world to set its story in, it's primed to be something special. Now CD Projekt Red has revealed a little bit more about the setting, Night City, and what part weaponry plays in its very specific ecosystem.

"For most, despite pervasive violence and poverty, leaving Night City is not an option," explains the studio in its blog series, Frame by Frame.

"Everyone is a lone wanderer in their own right, and Night City presents an undying hope for fame and success where failure is the ultimate fear. Self-preservation and self-promotion - not money - are the driving forces behind societal advancement. In order to be someone, you have to be more than yourself. To become immortal, you have to become a brand, an ideal."

In the gameplay demo at E3 , we got a glimpse of all sorts of high tech weaponry, from killer robots to guns with homing abilities. It sounds like we won't be the only Night City residents packing heat, though.

"Gun laws are lax in Night City - anyone can own a gun. And thanks to frequent riots and the daily threat of violence, just about everyone does," explains CD Projekt Red.

"Open carry of firearms is commonplace, and many even wear bulletproof clothing as they go about their lives - just in case. No one bats an eye at a pistol here or a rifle there. To stay alive, you need to look out for yourself… Even if that sometimes means turning a blind eye to the constant violence happening all around."