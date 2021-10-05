Cyber Monday gaming deals 2021 - what to expect this year

Cyber Monday gaming deals are proof that good discounts aren't limited to Black Friday; you can get some killer savings even when the weekend is in the rear-view mirror. That's true for every platform as well, so the event is worth investigating regardless of the system you play on.

Although recent games are likely to star in 2021's Cyber Monday gaming deals (big releases from the last few months usually get a discount of some kind, and older hits from 2020 are already enjoying money off so should be a shoo-in for discounts), accessories are going to be entering bargain territory too. Because headsets, hard drives, and beyond are often painful on the ol' bank balance, November will be the best time to pick up those peripherals.

With that in mind, we've got some tips below on what to expect from the Cyber Monday gaming deals when they finally arrive this November. Where should you start, and what should you prioritise? Let's dive in.

Cyber Monday gaming deals - what to expect

When will the Cyber Monday gaming deals start? Cyber Monday gaming deals will arrive on Monday (shocking, we know) November 29. That's just a couple of days after the Black Friday gaming deals on November 26, so it's shaping up to be a busy few days. It's not a 24-hour thing either; if previous years are anything to go by, the sale will stretch into the week and probably won't be laid to rest until early December (at which point the good but less eye-catching Christmas deals begin).

What will the best Cyber Monday gaming deals be? The majority of discounts are likely to be on games themselves this year, and even though a few old favorites are sure to be discounted again in 2021 (we're looking at you, Witcher 3), the best offers should be on games that are a little less long in the tooth. We're willing to bet that big hitters like Far Cry 6 and Battlefield 2042 will lead the pack in terms of savings this November - even if they're only dropping a handful of dollars. They're the biggest launches of fall, so we'd be astounded if retailers such as Amazon didn't capitalise on that with a small lightning sale during the event to drive traffic and revenue. It's worth watching out for Nintendo Switch bundles too. They get claimed very quickly and usually feature old games, but they're offers with the best value for money you'll see. Plus, Switch consoles are hard to find at the best of times so any stock is a big deal.

Will there be PS5 and Xbox Series X Cyber Monday gaming deals?

We aren't going to sugar-coat it for you; the likelihood of a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock during Cyber Monday is slim. Very slim.

To start with, stock is famously hard to come by. In addition, Monday rarely gets any sort of drop in the first place. Cyber Monday's proximity to Black Friday is the most damning factor, though. We'd expect most retailers to offer any deals they do have on Black Friday because it's a far bigger event with much more (digital) footfall.

Today's best gaming deals

There's no need to wait until the Cyber Monday gaming deals to save cash on must-have gear; many games, controllers, hard drives, and headsets are getting reductions right now. don't need to wait for Black Friday gaming deals if you want to save on tech. We've rounded up some of the best offers below.

Cyber Monday gaming deals aren't going to be the only good offers this November - you can also look forward to what should be plentiful Cyber Monday board game deals and Cyber Monday Lego deals.