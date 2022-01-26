Crysis 4 has been announced following a leak via Chinese social media.

Crytek confirmed the existence of the game in a tweet earlier today, telling fans that "it's time to join the journey and be the hero."

It's time to join the journey and be the hero.A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5January 26, 2022 See more

The accompanying video draws on the nanotechnology at the heart of the Crysis series, but suggests a pretty moody approach, with a grey, washed out look at crumbling buildings as well as what appears to be a damaging solar flare, potentially pointing to a somewhat post-apocalyptic approach. The teaser trailer ended with a simple number 4, confirming the next installment in the series.

Earlier today, as spotted by Eurogamer, an image posted by Crytek_Official on Chinese social media site BiliBili. The post read that "the 'Crysis 4' project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield," and featured a slightly damaged version of the series' nanosuit helmet lying on some rocky ground.

The last mainline Crysis game, Crysis 3, released in 2013, but developer Crytek has been releasing remastered versions of the entire trilogy over the past couple of years. That didn't necessarily mean anything new was on the horizon, but certainly sparked speculation on that front.

Today's trailer reveals very little about the project, and there's also little to suggest that the game is anything other than the early stages of development. With that in mind, we're unlikely to see any more from Crytek 4 for the foreseeable future.

For a full run-down of what to expect over the next 12 months, check out our list of new games 2022.