Compare Cyberpunk 2077 running on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

New Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X gameplay footage gives us our first look at the game running on consoles.

CD Projekt Red put out a special edition of Night City Wire to show off Cyberpunk 2077 on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One X. Even if you aren't planning to play on Xbox, it's still about 10 minutes of gameplay footage to enjoy, lightly edited for story spoilers while leaving plenty of talking, fighting, driving, and even a bit of good old open-world wandering.

The gameplay footage cuts back and forth between the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X versions (you can see which is currently on display in the upper left of the screen). The Xbox Series X scenes shine with nicer lighting and reflections, but the Xbox One X footage is nothing to sneeze at.

Since the latest Cyberpunk 2077 delay was largely done to make sure it performed well on last-gen consoles , it's encouraging to see that the Xbox One X version looks quite nice. The frame rate is less consistent and the details are fuzzier, but it's still good-looking and very playable. Granted, this video doesn't show us how the game will look running on Xbox One S' less powerful hardware.

The video's wrap-up also reminds us that a "free and full next-gen upgrade" for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming next year, which could make the difference between generations much more stark. CD Projekt Red says it also plans to show off some PlayStation footage, "with a specific date set to be revealed in the near future via the game's official channels."

Be wary of spoilers over the next few weeks, as Cyberpunk 2077 achievements have already leaked online.