Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer reveals the return of Shi No Numa

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer has just dropped.

The trailer - which actually leaked a few hours before the official trailer - shows off plenty of zombie-killing action with an occult WW2 twist, all set against the audio background of some horribly demonic narration and the dulcet tones of Billie Eilish.

If you're familiar with the mode from previous games in the series, then the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. You'll still be dispatching hordes of undead, but the main twist here seems to be the helping hand offered by a number of occult artifacts. It's not exactly clear what roles those will play, but they appear to work as both weapons and in-game tools, alongside the traditional WW2-era weapons.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies mode will launch alongside the rest of the game on November 5, but while the trailer gives a hint at what we should expect thematically-speaking, more information should be forthcoming pretty soon. According to Call of Duty experts CharlieIntel, more details will drop at 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST, so keep an eye out. Some details have already snuck out, with Treyarch confirming on Twitter that the mode will stretch "from Stalingrad to Shi No Numa." The Japanese map, which first appeared in World at War and hasn't been seen since Black Ops 3, has many players seriously excited for the mode already.

