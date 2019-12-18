Check your most-played Switch games and other fun stats with this year-end report

Nintendo just released a cute year-end report which gives Switch owners a range of stats on what games they played in 2019. Just sign into your Nintendo account and check the Nintendo Switch year in review page here . Note that the report's not available in the EU, sadly.

The report, which certainly takes inspiration from Spotify's Wrapped round-ups, starts with when your "Nintendo Switch journey" began (read: when you first signed into your Switch) and the first Switch game you played. Next up, your most-played Nintendo Switch games of 2019. In a similar vein, you can also check how many hours you spent playing Switch games in 2019, as well as how many individual games you played.

The most interesting bit of data may be the bar graph for hours played per month. I'm one of those people who plays on multiple platforms in heavy bursts, so my Switch playtime was zero for several months, but sky-high for others, which is fun to look back on. Oh, that's when I played Octopath Traveler, and that's when I got sucked into Super Mario Odyssey, and that's when I hit G-Rank in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. Rest in peace, all of March.

Oh, and in case you missed it in your Nintendo account, you can also check how many Gold Points you earned this year. This is actually pretty handy since Gold Points expire after a year. If you have 1200 points and earned 700 of them in 2019, for instance, you should probably spend the other 500 by the end of the year - assuming the 12-month time lines up cleanly.

Naturally, you can also share your Nintendo Switch year in review report on social media. Let the Switch measuring begin.